Amitabh Kant Calls For Food Waste Prevention Programme To Ensure Food Security

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant proposed the implementation of a strong food waste prevention programme at a global level, news agency PTI reported. Kant was speaking at the maiden Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 in New Delhi. Reducing food insecurity and mobilising private funding for sustainable agricultural research were the main motives cited by Kant.

Need for food waste prevention programmes

"This is the first time a meeting of this nature has been held during India's G20 presidency. We feel strongly that locally adapted crops are significant for the transition towards resilient agriculture and food systems. It's also important to implement food waste prevention programmes to reduce food insecurity. There is just too much food wastage in the world," said Kant.

"The need of the hour is not only to focus on the immediate crisis and short-term measures, but also for all countries to make their food systems more resilient in the long run," Kant added, and urged the global food regulators to consider encouraging the cultivation of alternative crops beyond the major grains.

The G20, in its agricultural ministerial meeting held in June, launched a millet and other ancient grains international research initiative called Maharishi, a step that ensures collaboration and public awareness of green crops and their research.

Kant highlighted that the world at present is passing through a critical time as one-third of the world is going through recession and almost 75 countries are going through debt with a major crisis in the availability of food, fuel and fertilisers in several countries.

India's initiative in agriculture

Kant also talked about the Indian initiatives to popularise the use of millet and cites the importance of mobilising private funding towards research and development in climate resilient and sustainable agriculture to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable groups through targeted social protection programmes such as food subsidies.

In terms of technological needs, Kant highlights the need for robust digital tools that enhance agricultural practices like soil maps for the efficient use of fertilisers.

Kant also emphasised the increasing cooperation among governments, private businesses and international partners, so that nutritious production systems, which ensure proper food security, are taken care of.

He urged the gathering to utilise the summit platform for learning, strengthening networks to improve food safety and creating a mechanism for sustainably investing in food safety.

This summit is an endeavour of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to create a global platform for food regulators to exchange perspectives on strengthening food safety systems and a regulatory framework across the food value chain.

(With PTI inputs)