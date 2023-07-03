Amitabh Kant Says Good Startups Will Never Have Shortage Of Funds

Amitabh Kant, a former bureaucrat and the current Sherpa of G20 (Personal representative of a head of government) said that the startups in India have evolved into a problem-solving ecosystem. Kant was speaking at the 'Startup20 Shikhar' event which started in Gurgaon on Monday, July 3. Kant further asserted that a good potential startup with a good business model will never have a shortage of funds.

"The innovation and startup ecosystem is strongly positioned to find solutions to challenges facing the world today," Kant said.

The world is flushed with funds looking for well-structured good projects, there is no funding winter in startup space and pointed to "spring" of capital availability for good startups, Kant added.

He further spoke on the optimistic role that Indian Startups have played in providing solutions to people in an affordable way. According to agency reports, he advocated a multi-pronged approach of 'fund of funds' credit enhancement schemes and a sharp focus on good governance for a robust startup ecosystem.

Amitabh Kant's idea of a progressive startup ecosystem

Startup20 Engagement group meeting

Speaking further at the event, he reiterated the success of the digital public infrastructure in India which primarily includes biometric identification, digital payments, and the potential of digital technology in India.

At present, India has over 1,00,000 startups and 108 unicorns. The startups operating in the digital space should possess good self-regulation and governance. A common concern witnessed today is the lack of good governance. Startups can be good on the innovation side, but if it lacks management and governance, they may not succeed.

Financial propriety and governance are important as today's emerging startup can be a Fortune 500 company tomorrow. The government should provide support and must remain at arm's length. Startups' success from an emerging service provider in inception to a mature stage like an IPO can be only driven by self-regulation.