Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 3 Per Litre, Gujarat Exempted; Check New Prices Here

The prices of all variants of Amul Pouch Milk have been hiked by Rs 3 per liter, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd said on January 3 issuing a notice to all their AMD retailers and consumers.

“We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

The revised prices

Amul Taaza 500 ml will be now available at Rs 27; Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre; Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres; Amul Taaza 6 litre at Rs 324; Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10; Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33; Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre; Amul Gold 6 litre at Rs 396; Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420.

Popular milk and dairy brand Amul had announced a raise of Rs 2 per litre in the price of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk in October last year for all states except Gujarat.

Price rise owing to rising input costs

Mother Dairy followed Amul in raising the price of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each throughout the Delhi-NCR region in response to rising input costs. According to a Mother Dairy representative, the decision was made as a result of the continuous increase in raw material prices over the previous two months.

“The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs. 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation,” the spokesperson said.