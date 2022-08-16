Amul, Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre From August 17; Check New Rates Here

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, a marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The prices have been increased in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk. The change in prices will come into effect from August 17.

With the increase in the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre, the price of full cream milk Amul Gold will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, toned milk Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500 ml.

The milk price is hiked due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. The increase of Rs 2 per litre amounts to a four per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation, Amul said in a statement. The company also clarified that the increase in prices came in view of the 20 per cent rise in the cost of cattle feeding alone.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," Amul said in a statement.

Following Amul's steps, Mother Dairy too hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from August 17 due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs.