Amul Sets Foot In Telangana, Will Invest Rs 500 Cr For Largest State-of-the-Art Plant

Milk production giant Amul has announced that it would be setting foot in Telangana to build its largest State-of-the-Art Plant in the state. The plant will be set up in a special food processing zone in Telangana with a total investment of Rs 500 crore, an official press release mentioned.

Making the entry official, Principal Secy Jayesh Ranjan and Amul's largest milk cooperatives, Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd - Sabar Dairy MD Mr. Babubhai M Patel signed the MoU in the presence of state Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The massive investment of Rs 500 crore will be initiated with an investment of about Rs 300 Cr in Phase 1 followed by Rs 200 Cr in Phase-2. The plant will provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

"Amul has selected Telangana to set up its largest plant in Southern India with capacity to process 5 Lakh Litres per day of milk expandable to 10 LLPD to manufacture packed milk and value added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer, sweets etc," the release read.

Raw material to be procured from Telangana farmers

With this plant, the milk giant will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the state. Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as breads, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks, it revealed.

Thanking the Amul team's leadership, KT Rama Rao lauded his state for being investment-friendly and highlighted its all-around performance. He also shared how Telangana's friendly industrial policy and the existing investment ecosystem had made the move possible.

The state, which was experiencing a water revolution would now witness another White Revolution with Amul entering into the State, which will add strength to its Milk industry, KTR remarked.

Meanwhile, Sabarkantha Dist Co-op Milk Producers Union -Sabar dairy MD Mr. Babubhai M Patel stated that Amul decided to set up their plant in Telangana after seeing the State’s industrial friendly policy and investment ecosystem. “We will soon deliver ‘Made in Telangana’ milk products, '' he said in the meeting.

