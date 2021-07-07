Anand Mahindra Adds 'natural Swimming Pool' To Bucket List After Seeing Stunning Pics

Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra was amazed by a picture of a 'natural swimming pool' posted on Twitter by Siddharth Bakaria. The exotic picture of this Indian location looked so inspiring that it expanded Anand Mahindra's travel bucket list. And even, Mahindra often shares the posts related to travel on his social media handles along with other knowledge-powered posts.

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

The picture of the 'natural swimming pool' was shared by Siddharth Bakaria, President of Sahyog Foundation on May 30. Siddharth wrote on his Twitter account by posting the picture,

No other swimming pool is better than this natural swimming pool pic.twitter.com/OAmDAabSgt — Siddharth Bakaria Himachal🇮🇳 (@Sidbakaria) May 30, 2021

Barkhai replied after being asked that this swimming pool is located in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, and has given the picture credit to a photographer Dhami Naresh who clicked the image. However, the swimming pool is located in a village Khela, Dharchula, near the India-Nepal border. And Dharchula is a small town located in Pithoragarh district, Uttrakhand.

Dharchula, Uttarakhand



Photo by Dhami Naresh — Siddharth Bakaria Himachal🇮🇳 (@Sidbakaria) May 30, 2021

Other places to visit in Dharchula, Uttrakhand

Dharchula, situated in the Pithoragarh district of Uttrakhand, is a great reflection of the diverse culture in the state. The place is well known for a major stopover during Kailash Mansarovar and Chhota Kailash Yatra. There are many places to visit Dharchula as listed below,

Jauljibi

It reflects the beauty of the Kali and Gori rivers and remains a perfect tourist attraction for Nepal and other travellers across the country. The place is best to visit in November as an annual trade fair takes place in its small bazaar.

Narayan Swami

The spiritual center, Narayan Swami was established in 1936 and settled 44 km away from Dharchula. The Ashram also houses a school for children where mediation and library facilities are also available.

Chirkila Dam

The dam is built on the Kali river and has the capacity to produce energy up to 1500 kW. The Uttrakhand government is planning to begin water sports on the lake to attract more tourists to the place.

Askot Sanctuary

Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the sanctuary is at a distance of 54km from Pithoragarh. Known for its rich flora and fauna, the sanctuary has a diverse heritage.

(IMAGE: @SIDBAKARIA/TWITTER/PTI)