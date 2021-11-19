Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often shares witty photos and videos on Twitter, on Friday pointed out fake news on him related to cryptocurrency. The billionaire said that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptos while sharing some screen grabs which claimed that he has made tons of money using a cryptocurrency investment platform.

"This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent," Anand Mahindra said.

The screenshots of the fake report shared by Mahindra started that he made money using a crypto coins auto-trading programme Bitcoin Era. It also quoted him saying that he is making tens of thousands of dollars on the auto-pilot mode. The report said that the new "wealth loophole" could turn anyone into a millionaire with 3-4 months and urged people to make use of this before the banks shut it down.

Reacting to this, the 66-year-old entrepreneur said, "(Report) Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos."

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has pointed out fake news related to him. In September, he came across a post that was wrongly attributed to him. Sharing that quote, the Mahindra group chairman said that he is 'flattered,' but maintained that the quote is not actually his.

"I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…," he had said.

