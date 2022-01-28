Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Co On New Milestone, Calls Air India 'treasure Trove'

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, on January 26 took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Tata Group and Air India for achieving a milestone, as they once again took control of the air carrier’s cockpit operations after nearly 68 years on Wednesday. Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, formally handed the state-owned airlines to its new owner Tata Sons under its landmark privatisation bid having started its sale in the year 2004, and completing the formalities.

Tata Group, which paid Rs 18,000 crore, of which Rs 15,300 crore is debt clearance, made a historic welcome announcement in the new circular for the cockpit that the passengers travelling on Air India flights will hear about the Tata Group's take over during the in-flight announcements effective January 28.

We at @MahindraRise congratulate the @TataCompanies & the whole @airindiain family on this milestone. Air India is a brand that’s part of the nation’s treasure trove. There is no better custodian, from the point of view of both passion & resources to restore its old glory. https://t.co/TEkCSwKeZZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 27, 2022

Sharing the circular, business tycoon Anand Mahindra wrote: “We at Mahindra Rise congratulate the Tata Companies & the whole Air India family on this milestone”. He continued in the Twitter post, “Air India is a brand that’s part of the nation’s treasure trove. There is no better custodian, from the point of view of both passion & resources to restore its old glory.”

Air India's new circular for cockpit crew welcome announcements: "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India." pic.twitter.com/GsiXy07I1V — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Anand Mahindra congratulated the Tata Group on the acquisition of the air carrier, as the latter planned to blare announcement: "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India.” Founded in 1932 by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata as Tata Airlines, Air India was nationalized in 1953 and returned to the group in 2021.

A 'brand new chapter'

Earlier taking to Twitter, Air India, also known as the “Maharaja" shared a poster regarding the partnership and acknowledged its 'brand new chapter' while welcoming the conglomerate aboard a 'voyage of excellence'."A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence. Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation. Welcome Aboard," Air India's tweet read. 'Excited to take off with you': Tata Group

The Tata Group also responded to Air India saying, "Excited to take off with you!" Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran also welcomed the "Maharaja" with a message that read, "We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our group and look forward to working together."