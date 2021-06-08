Anand Mahindra Fed Up & Confused At New COVID Strains; Says Kids May Soon Learn 'Covidish'

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Tuesday took to his Twitter account and expressed his confusion about the frequent mutation of the COVID virus. He stated that the entire situation of new variants emerging every now and then is distressful. He even expressed his concern for the children and sarcastically stated that children at school will have a new choice of language along with English and Spanish, they will learn 'Covidish'. Anand Mahindra also noted the names of the few strains that are causing havoc in the country- Alpha B.1.1.7, Beta B.1.351, Gamma P1, Delta B.1.617.2, N440K.

The tweet came after the news of traces of the N440K virus strain that was lingering till now in the southern states of India, now being detected in Gujarat. The genome researchers have tallied the situation and informed that out of 293 sequences, 9 of them reported the N440K strain in Gujarat. Also in Maharashtra, 91 sequences among 772 sequences researched by the scientists showed traces of N440K strain. The information was revealed at the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) stationed at the CSIR campus in Ghaziabad. The scientists marked the N440K virus as 10 times more infective than the parent virus and it is a super-spreader as compared to the prevalent strains in the country.

Vishal Sah, one of the researchers at the infectious diseases department at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, took to his Twitter back in May and informed about the advancement and findings of the N440K strain.

So a few days back we published a preprint from our lab that N440K variant (also known as B.1.36) has more infectious fitness than its parent lineage A2a ( also known as D614G mutant or B.1.1.8) and an unrelated A3i variant (aka B.6) — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

India is seemingly recovering from the wrath of the second wave of COVID-19. The country in the last 24 hours recorded 86,498 cases, which is below the 1 lakh tally for the first time in over two months. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours has been 2,123 and recoveries have been 1,82,282. The country is currently standing on a total caseload of 2.9 crore with 13.03 lakh active cases, this accounts for 4.50%. The recovery rate has been impressive with 94.29% accounting for a total of 2.734 crore discharged patients. The death toll of the country is 3,51,309 standing at the rate of 1.21%.

