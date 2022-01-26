Anand Mahindra Issues First Response On Farmer's Humiliation At Karnataka Showroom

Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Tuesday issued the first public response on the viral incident from Karnataka wherein a farmer from a humble background was shown out, discriminated against, and profiled due to his non-fancy appearance by his company’s sales staff at a Mahindra and Mahindra SUV showroom. An executive at the Mahindra showroom in Tumkur, Karnataka humiliated the local farmer identified as Kempegowda of Chikkasandra, whilst the latter arrived at the car showroom to buy a Bolero pick-up truck.

Mahindra executive chases farmer out profiling his attire, appearance

Assuming that Kempegowda was only interested in window shopping, a sales executive attempted to chase him out hurling slanders and remarks deemed inappropriate that targeted his social status. In the now-viral footage, the Mahindra showroom executive could be heard saying that the pick-up truck the farmer was intending to buy "costs ₹10 lakh” and that he could not afford it. Judging the man for his attire, the executive went at lengths to claim that Kempegowda “probably didn't even have Rs. 10 in his pocket.”

It remains unclear what prompted the executive to engage in a tussle with the customer, whom he profiled and judged based on looks, clothing, and choice of profession. The Ramanapalya-based farmer rears jasmine and Cassandra in his fields, as per the sources. After facing the humiliation, the farmer decided to give the executive a befitting reply as he returned to the showroom shortly after he was kicked out with a wad of cash to buy the truck.

The farmer reportedly raised Rs 10 lakh within 30 minutes and demanded that the truck must be immediately delivered to his doorstep, a demand the sales executive later could not fulfil and was heavily trolled for the same. the farmer also reportedly lodged a police complaint and demanded that the executive must apologize to his friends and him in writing. The latter also stated that he had no desire of purchasing the truck from Mahindra company after this treatment.

The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise.And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency. https://t.co/m3jeCNlV3w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

Responding to the incident, Aanand Mahindra on Tuesday said that the core tenet of the company is to respect every individual as a customer. And to uphold each individual’s dignity is the motto at Mahindra & Mahindra. "The core purpose of Mahindra group [@mahindrarise] is to enable our communities and all stakeholders to rise,” tweeted the company’s chairman. “And a key core value is to uphold the dignity of the individual,” he added.

Furthermore, Anand Mahindra continued that any aberration from this understanding and company policy “will be addressed with great urgency.” He also shared a tweet by Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Veejay Nakra that stated: “Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer-centric experience and we ensure the respect and dignity of all our customers.” CEO of the company also informed that a probe was launched to look into the matter in detail and take appropriate action. This would include transgression, counselling, and proper training of the company’s frontline staff.