Anand Mahindra Jokingly Requests For 'bulletproof Suit' To Protect Himself From Ajay Devgn

On Wednesday morning, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra requested for a bulletproof suit and Z security all because of actor Ajay Devgn. Wondering what went wrong between the two? It so happened that Anand Mahindra, who is known for his viral and funny tweets, once again took to the micro-blogging site to share a behind-the-scenes promotional video of Mahindra Group truck. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time.

Anand Mahindra and Ajay Devgn's hilarious banter

The video posted by Anand Mahindra featured Ajay Devgn losing his calm during the shooting process. Mahindra coupled the clip with a hilarious caption and posted it on Twitter leaving netizens in splits. While sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, "I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks…"

I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

As soon as the tweet caught the attention of Ajay Devgn, he quickly responded to it using one of his iconic viral memes. Ajay Devgn is famous for making a grand entry on two vehicles in his movies. Using the same, the actor jokingly wrote, "I'm on my way." Take a look at his response below:

While netizens thought that the hilarious social media banter is over from both the sides, Anand Mahindra gave yet another witty response to the Singham actor. He said, "Getting my bulletproof suit on…Requesting Z security." Check out the tweet here:

Getting my bulletproof suit on…Requesting Z security… https://t.co/KOR0Iz35h4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2022

The entire facade has gained massive attention from the Twitterati all across the country. One user asked Anand Mahindra, "Sir how u manage time for tweets from ur busy schedule". Another wrote, "This will forver remain the pinnacle of stability advertising." Here's taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting:

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. He will next feature alongside Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Apart from this, the Singham actor also has Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God, Bholaa and Cirkus in the pipeline.

