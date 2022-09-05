As the sudden death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has taken the entire nation by shock, condolences continue to pour in for the family of the business tycoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Cyrus Mistry got killed in a major accident after his luxury SUV car hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district while returning to Mumbai. He was accompanied by a few of his friends, Following this, reports suggested that Cyrus was not feeling wearing a seat belt while being seated in the rear seat and suffered severe head injuries.

Speaking on the tragic accident, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra made an appeal to everyone to wear seat belts while driving.

In the backdrop of the reports suggesting that the former Tata Sons chairman along with his co-passenger were not wearing seat belts, Anand Mahindra took a pledge to wear a seat belt even while sitting in the rare seat of the car as he further stated "We all owe it to our families."

I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Earlier after hearing the news of the accident, the industrialist expressed his disbelief over the same and took to Twitter.

"Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Cyrus Mistry car crash in Palghar district

On Sunday, Cyrus Mistry along with his friends Jahangir Dinsha Pandol, Darius Pandole and Anayata Pandol was travelling in a Mercedes car when the vehicle met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The accident took place after the car crashed into a road divider near Charoti village on a bridge over the Surya river.

The car was overspeeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left) which led to the accident, a police official told news agency PTI.

Following the accident that took place in the afternoon, Cyrus and Jahangir Pandol died on the spot. While Cyrus is said to be seated in the rear seat, Pandol was driving the car. The other two were immediately rushed to the Rainbow Hospital in Gujarat's Vapi.



Image: PTI