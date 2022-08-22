Mahindra Group chairman and industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his unique social media presence, recalled a piece of advice given by late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and called it "worth billions." Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an excerpt from the interview of late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with a media house and wrote, "At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. Its advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money."

Notably, in an interview with a media house in 2019, Jhunjhunwala had said that his worst investment has been his health. Adding further, he said that he would encourage everybody to invest the most in their health.

This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/s1tXX5UTGQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2022

Mahindra's post came following the shocking demise of Indian businessman and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had recently co-founded Indian airline Akasa Air which took its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7. Widely referred to as the 'big bull' of the Indian stock market, the businessman's death came as a major setback for the business world.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death

Jhunjhunwala was reportedly dependent on a wheelchair for a long time and suffered from multiple health issues. He was suffering from ailments including kidney issues. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 6:45 AM on August 14, where he was declared dead. The ace investor was 62 at the time of his death. The business magnate had a net worth of $5.5 billion. He was survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Apart from being an investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd.