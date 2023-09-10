Anand Mahindra Remembers Mahindra's First EV Bijlee On World EV Day

World EV Day: On the occasion of World EV Day, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, shared the story of the automaker’s first electric three-wheeler Bijlee, launched in 1999. Mahindra, while sharing the photo of Bijlee on his X profile, said that Bijlee was a gift from SV Nagarkar to the company before his retirement from his role and it was ahead of its time.

Today is #WorldEVDay And it has propelled me back into the past. 1999 to be precise, when a stalwart of @MahindraRise Mr. Nagarkar, created our first ever EV—the 3 wheeler BIJLEE. It was his gift to us before retirement. I’ll never forget his words then: He wanted to do something… pic.twitter.com/f9KIXr1lkp September 9, 2023

Mahindra said, “The Bijlee, sadly, was way ahead of its time and we bid goodbye to it after a few years of production. But the dream behind it continues to inspire us and we will not rest till those dreams become reality.”

Anand Mahindra is known for regularly sharing his views and opinions with his 1.07 crore followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Background

Bijlee was a last-mile connectivity vehicle, claimed to be India’s first commercial and roadworthy EV by Mahindra and Mahindra. Bijlee was a nine-seater-three-wheeler initially used at Delhi’s Connaught Place as a park-and-ride service vehicle.

According to Mahindra and Mahindra’s official website, SV Nagarkar and the team took exactly six months to produce the vehicle, giving the company key learnings about electric vehicles.

The website says, “Bijlee was ahead of its time. However, Anand Mahindra, CEO of M&M at the time, was convinced that EVs were the future. The Bijlee project was delivered in a hurry. Led by SV Nagarkar, the team had taken exactly six months to produce the vehicle. There were key learnings that followed. The initial purchase cost had to make sense, as did the battery replacement cost. Also needed were better mileage per charge and a battery swap facility.”