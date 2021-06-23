Anand Mahindra Says Musk's Journey Should Become Source Of Encouragement For Entrepreneurs

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media recently took to the microblogging site to give out the message of "strength through adversity". He noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's journey should become a source of encouragement for struggling entrepreneurs. He stressed that people should not give up on the "convictions" due to the struggle they face.

Anand Mahindra on Twitter shared the screenshot of the conversation of Ashlee Vance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Ashlee in the tweet said that during the financial crisis in 2008, SpaceX and Tesla were about to get shut. Vancee further revealed that in 2021, Tesla is the most valuable car company and SpaceX is the largest rocket and satellite company. In response, Elon Musk mentioned that he paid the last salary with his PayPal cash. He further revealed that he did not own a house or did not have anything to sell during that time. Anand Mahindra in his tweet mentioned that the acknowledgement of hard times by Tesla founder should become a huge source of encouragement for struggling entrepreneurs. He also wrote words in Sanskrit, "Pratikultaayah Shaktiha" which he revealed meant "Strength through Adversity." Take a look at the post.

This simple observation of facts and a simple acknowledgment of hard times by @elonmusk should become a huge source of encouragement for struggling entrepreneurs. Stay the course. Don’t give up on your convictions. Sanskrit: ‘Pratikultaayah Shaktiha.’ Strength through Adversity. pic.twitter.com/I8YYvARs7Z — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 2600 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens, agreeing with the words of Anand Mahindra took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Agree...great insight in investment! I read somewhere Elon is the 4th CEO of Tesla..and the way he got them awesome success through gr8 strategy..has literally placed him as founder and founding CEO!". Another individual commented, "Great sir, we don't have to giveup any time, we have face the situation and solve the problem". Another user commented, "Indeed! Admirable! Lesson to remember for Life ( Time and own Life)."

The best teacher is HARD TIMES!! — Jeetu Baldota (@BaldotaJeetu) June 22, 2021

Great sir, we don't have to giveup any time, we have face the situation and solve the problem. — hirave.lb (@LbHirave) June 23, 2021

It is a fact that adverse circumstances bring out that last bit of 'reserve' strength in a 'fighter'... and then if 'fate' decides it... it is victory 👍 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) June 22, 2021

Adversity leads to prosperity. Adversity can provide the fuel that sparks new strengths we didn't realise we had within us — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) June 22, 2021

Sir you are so positive in all your tweets. Its very humble of you to appreciate such gestures. You are truly an idol in corporate world🙏🏻 — @bH! (@abhim861) June 22, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/AP