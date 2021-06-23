Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Says Musk's Journey Should Become Source Of Encouragement For Entrepreneurs

Businessman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media recently took to the microblogging site to give out the message of "strength through adversity".

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media recently took to the microblogging site to give out the message of "strength through adversity". He noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's journey should become a source of encouragement for struggling entrepreneurs. He stressed that people should not give up on the "convictions" due to the struggle they face. 

Anand Mahindra praises Elon Musk

Anand Mahindra on Twitter shared the screenshot of the conversation of Ashlee Vance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Ashlee in the tweet said that during the financial crisis in 2008, SpaceX and Tesla were about to get shut. Vancee further revealed that in 2021, Tesla is the most valuable car company and SpaceX is the largest rocket and satellite company. In response, Elon Musk mentioned that he paid the last salary with his PayPal cash. He further revealed that he did not own a house or did not have anything to sell during that time. Anand Mahindra in his tweet mentioned that the acknowledgement of hard times by Tesla founder should become a huge source of encouragement for struggling entrepreneurs. He also wrote words in Sanskrit, "Pratikultaayah Shaktiha" which he revealed meant "Strength through Adversity." Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 2600 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens, agreeing with the words of Anand Mahindra took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Agree...great insight in investment! I read somewhere Elon is the 4th CEO of Tesla..and the way he got them awesome success through gr8 strategy..has literally placed him as founder and founding CEO!". Another individual commented, "Great sir, we don't have to giveup any time, we have face the situation and solve the problem".  Another user commented, "Indeed! Admirable! Lesson to remember for Life ( Time and own Life)."

