Anand Mahindra Thanks PM Modi For Using 'Made In India' Vehicle For Parade In Gujarat

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on March 12, on Sunday, March 13, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra extended his gratitude to PM Modi for opting for a 'Made in India' vehicle. Stating there is nothing better than a home-manufactured vehicle for a victory parade, Mahindra said, "Thank you PM".

PM Modi, on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, was seen amidst a 'soft start' to BJP's campaign ahead of the December 2022 state elections, shortly after BJP recorded a sweeping win in four of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa - that had gone to polls between February 10 and March 7.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Thank you PM Narendra Modi ji There is nothing better than a vehicle made in India for the victory parade!"

BJP's whopping victory in 4 states

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP registered a stupendous victory bagging 273 along with its allies in a 403-member assembly. The party also saw a decisive rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%.

Along with UP, BJP won a historic consecutive second term in Uttarakhand, decimated Congress in Goa, and obtained a clear majority in Manipur. The party is hoping to replicate its stellar victories in the upcoming Gujarat elections as well.

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Gujarat

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi held a meeting with BJP leaders and party workers at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Reportedly, the PM's meetings at ‘Shri Kamalam’ were held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming elections. In the evening, PM Modi also met his mother Hiraben and shared a meal with her.

On March 12, the Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in Gandhinagar on his way to deliver a convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

#WATCH Gujarat | PM Narendra Modi waves at people during a roadshow in Dahegam in Gandhinagar.



(Source:DD)

Delivering his victory speech owing to a whopping majority in aforesaid Assembly election results, PM Modi had pointed out that the BJP's vote share has risen despite being in office, implying that BJP-led states have served their people and optimised governmental schemes and objectives.