Anand Rathi IPO: Shares List At Rs 600, 9% Higher Than Issue Price Of Rs 550

While the Anand Rathi IPO was open for subscription from December 2 to December 4, the company has made its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange today, i.e. December 14, 2021. On the BSE, the stock has been listed at Rs. 602.05, gaining by over 9% from its issue price. On the NSE, the share listed at Rs. 600 with a premium of over 9% over the issue price.

As of 01:10 PM IST on December 14, 2021, the Anand Rathi share price is Rs. 597.30. During the three day bidding, the company raised Rs. 660 crores by selling its share in the price range of Rs. 530-550 per share. A day before its listing on the NSE and the BSE, the shares already commanded a premium in the grey market, worth Rs. 45-50. On their listing day, Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth performed decently.

More about Anand Rathi Wealth IPO listing

The three-day initial public offering of Anand Rathi Wealth came to an end on Monday, December 6, the final day of bidding where it was subscribed 9.78 times and garnered bids for 8.29 crore equity shares against its IPO size of 84.75 lakh equity shares. Meanwhile, the initial public offer had a price range of Rs 530-550 per share where the category for non-institutional investors was subscribed by 25.42 times followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) by 7.76 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) by 2.50 times on Monday.

Listing Ceremony of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited begins with auspicious lamp lighting on 14th December, 2021 at @BSEIndia pic.twitter.com/aM7nt6QbK6 — BSE India (@BSEIndia) December 14, 2021

The Anand Rathi share listing took place earlier today. A social media post shared by BSE India shows how the company celebrated the listing ceremony of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited. The post was published on 09:13 AM IST on December 14, 2021. In a public statement, Ravi Singhal, the vice chairman at GCL Securities has said "One should book profit at current levels as the issue is currently priced at around 10-15 per cent higher from its peers. So, those who got Anand Rathi shares during allotment and have short-term perspective should book profit now and re-enter at around ₹450 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹397 levels." Stay tuned for more updates on the stock market.

Image: PTI/Representative Image