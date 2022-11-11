Anand Sankeshwar's VRL Film Productions Announces Its First Venture – 'Vijayanand'

The VRL Group's MD Anand Sankeshwar, who has started its own film production company-- 'VRL Film Productions' under a VRL Media Pvt Ltd unit, announced its first movie venture named-- Vijayanand, a biopic on a businessman Vijay Sankeshwar.

According to VRL Media, the movie will be about the "amazing and exciting story of Vijay Sankeshwar, who started his journey with a single truck in 1976 to become India's largest logistics company owner today."

"The story involves the remarkable success journey of Vijay Sankeshwar along with his son Anand Sankeshwar who are also known for their logistics and media arena," the production house said in a press release. "This film will be the first official and commercial biopic from the Kannada film industry to be dubbed into prestigious pan-Indian languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam," the statement added further.

The first song of the movie was released on November 6, at Orion Mall Bengaluru.

Meet the team of Vijayanand

Rishika Sharma, who had previously directed a horror-thriller movie Trunk, is now directing the movie Vijayanand. Actor Nihal, who was seen as a lead star in the film Trunk, is now playing the role of Vijay Sankeshwar in this biopic, while Anand Sankeshwar's role is being played by Bharat Bopanna and Anant Nag as B.G.

Sankeshwar and Vinaya Prasad, V Ravichandran, Prakash Belawadi, Anish Kuruvilla and Siri Prahlad will be seen in the main roles in the movie. The famous South Indian music director Gopi Sundar, who gave music in movies like Bangalore Days, Ustad Hotel, Geetha Govindam, and Most Eligible Bachelor, has joined hands with the makers for background score and music composition. Movies Anjaniputra and Seetharama Kalyana famed Raghu Niduvalli has penned the dialogues for this upcoming movie.

"Keertan Poojary (Mahira, Kadala Teerada Bhargava, 0-41*) has taken lead for cinematography. Choreography is done by Imran Sardhariya (Raavan, Avane Srimannarayana). Hemanth Kumar D (Trunk) is the editor of this film. Prakash Gokak (Bichugatti, Rajadhani, Vedha) has played a prominent role as a makeup and styling artist. Art and Costume is being done by Rishika Sharma and Production," the production house said in a press release.