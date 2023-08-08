Ananya Birla's Svatantra To Acquire Nav’s Arm Chaitanya India Fin For Rs 1,479 Crore

Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin is set to acquire Chaitanya India Fin, a subsidiary of Navi Group backed by entrepreneur Sachin Bansal. The deal, valued at Rs 1,479 crore, was announced on August 8 by Svatantra Microfin.

Pending the necessary regulatory approvals and standard closing adjustments, the transaction is anticipated to reach completion by the close of 2023, according to the statement.

This strategic acquisition holds the potential to elevate Svatantra Microfin's status within the microfinance sector, solidifying its position as the second largest micro-finance entity in India. The combined entity is projected to serve over 3.6 million active customers across 20 states through a network of 1,517 branches. The asset under management (AUM) is estimated to total a substantial Rs 12,409 crore as of March 31st, 2023.

Sachin Bansal's ownership

Chaitanya India Fin, originally established in 2009, came under the purview of Sachin Bansal's ownership in October 2019, when he acquired the company along with its parent entity, now known as Navi Finserv Limited. The acquisition was executed for approximately Rs 150 crore.

An intriguing aspect of Chaitanya India Fin's trajectory is its application for a Universal Bank Licence. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of applicants released in April 2021, the company was amongst those vying for the licence. However, subsequent developments saw the RBI deem certain applicants unsuitable for universal bank licences and licences for small finance banks (SFBs). Chaitanya India Fin was amongst the entities not considered suitable for these licences, as announced by the central bank on May 17, 2022.

In the transaction process, JM Financial Limited assumed the role of exclusive financial advisor to Navi Group, facilitating the acquisition process.