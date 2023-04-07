Anarock Group Announces Sale Of 5.76-acre Pune Land Parcel

Real Estate research and analysts, Anarock Group has announced the sale of a 5.76-acre land parcel on Wellesley Road in Sangamwadi, Pune. Sudarshan Chemical industries, a leading global player of colour and effect pigments, has sold this land to Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries Limited. The deal was concluded on 6th April, 2023.

Commenting on this land deal, Rajesh Rathi – Managing Director, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, says, “We are glad to have been able to monetise our unutilised land situated at Wellesley Road in Sangamwadi, Pune. This deal would not have been possible without our partners Anarock Group, a leading independent real estate services firm, and Crawford Bayley & Co. a leading solicitor’s firm and legal advisors to the transaction. This land has been pivotal in the transformation of Sudarshan and many of our technologies were first developed here. We are happy that the land has been bought by a reputed group and are confident that it will flourish under them. The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen our balance sheet."

Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock Group, says, "This is a significant land deal which once again underscores Pune's importance as a preferred residential real estate destination. Only recently, Anarock concluded another land transaction for 12.5 acres in Wagholi. The timing of this sale is impeccable. Driven by the ceaseless demand for high quality real estate in the city, leading developers have been on a land acquisition spree."

This acquisition comes at a time when Pune’s real estate market is breaking all previous sales records, with high-end housing stealing the show. The real estate market pan-India has been displaying signs of stable growth. Q1 2023 housing sales data by Anarock indicates that of a total of 1.14 lakh units sold across top 7 cities in Q1 2023, approx. 24% were in the high-ticket segment priced over Rs 1.5 Cr. MMR and Pune accounted for a massive 48% of the overall sales in the quarter, with Pune recording an annual sales increase of 42%.