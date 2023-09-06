Anarock Reports The Completion Of 86% Of Housing Projects Launched In 2017-18

Real estate consultant Anarock has revealed that 86 per cent of the 1,642 housing projects initiated between July 2017 and December 2018 in seven major cities have been successfully completed.

These 1,642 projects fall under the purview of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri emphasised, "RERA has undeniably delivered commendable results in ensuring the timely delivery of residential real estate projects, wherever it has been fully enforced."

Puri continued, "The overall completion rate of 86 per cent across the top seven cities within 1.5 years of RERA's implementation is noteworthy, particularly when considering the market conditions prior to its enactment."

Compulsory registration of real estate projects

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, known as RERA, was passed in Parliament in March 2016. Specific sections of RERA became effective on May 1, 2016, while the remaining sections were implemented on May 1, 2017.

RERA mandates the compulsory registration of projects (exceeding 500 square meters and comprising more than eight apartments) with the authority before their launch.

According to Anarock's latest report, out of the total 1,642 RERA-registered residential projects introduced in the seven major cities between July 2017 and December 2018, a substantial 1,409 projects have been successfully completed.

"The introduction of RERA has revitalised the confidence of prospective homebuyers, assuring them that their investments are safeguarded and their dream homes will be delivered as promised," stated Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, acknowledging the vital role played by state governments in enforcing this law effectively.

Chennai topped the list of project completions

Among the top seven cities, Chennai recorded the highest number of project completions. Out of the 119 projects launched in Chennai between H2 2017 and the entirety of 2018, 107 are now complete.

In Bengaluru, 147 out of 172 housing projects launched during this period (85 per cent) have been successfully concluded. Meanwhile, both Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR achieved a commendable 74 per cent completion rate.

Hyderabad saw 81 out of 110 launched projects reaching completion, while Delhi-NCR recorded 64 completed projects out of 86 launched.

In Kolkata, 58 out of 83 projects have been successfully completed. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), developers launched 679 housing projects, with 602 (89 per cent) now marked as completed.

Similarly, in Pune, builders initiated 393 housing projects between July 2017 and December 2018, and 350 of these projects (89 per cent) have reached the completion stage.

Anarock noted that some of the larger projects may take more time to finalise, and certain projects face challenges related to liquidity.

(With PTI inputs)