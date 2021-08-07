Andhra Govt Creates Brand Value For Handlooms With Centre's Help: Textile Minister Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Handloom and Textile Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, recalling Mahatma Gandhi's swadeshi movement to boycott foreign clothing and promote khadi, said on Friday, August 6, that the State government, with the help of the Centre, is developing marketing facilities and creating brand value for handlooms, as well as providing proper training to weavers.

AP help creates brand value for handlooms

Minister Reddy, speaking at the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) Bhavan in Vijayawada to commemorate National Handloom Day, remarked, "Jagan government is following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. Development means not mere construction of massive buildings but developing rural India. Providing all facilities at the rural level is our CM's definition of development. The State government with the support of the central government is developing marketing facilities for handlooms through online marketing portals like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. We will create brand value for handlooms, and give training to future generations with expert artisans."

According to State Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, suicides by handloom weavers have decreased dramatically in Andhra Pradesh with the launch of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP government's "YSR Nethanna Nestham" welfare scheme.

The State Advisor while addressing the program, "The suicides of weavers in the state have dropped significantly with the YSRCP government's "YSR Nethanna Nestham" welfare scheme. Handloom is a unique Indian identity. The weaving community should make use of handholding being given by the government. Gram Swaraj and Rural Development are the focus of the YSRCP govt."

Centre's efforts for handloom industry

On the occasion, a unique postal stamp was also issued. Some recipients of the "YSR Nethanna Nestham" welfare system received checks as well. At the event, artists who had won national prizes were presented with mementoes. Every year on August 7, National Handloom Day is commemorated to honour the contributions of the country's handloom weavers and to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which began on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town Hall to oppose the British government's partition of Bengal.

PM Modi hosted the first National Handloom Day in Chennai in 2015, with the goal of educating people about the rich tradition of Indian handloom. The day not only honours India's rich handloom legacy, but it also celebrates the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, one of India's many liberation movements. After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy last year, Prime Minister Modi announced many efforts to aid the handloom industry. Several initiatives, such as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' the 'vocal for local' campaign, and 'Make in India,' have been launched to strengthen India's place in the global textile market.

Picture Credit: ANI/Unsplash