'Win-win' Business Amid Covid: Angre Port Leases Land To Arjun Refineries; Eyes Synergy

The all-weather port in Konkan region-- the Angre Port Pvt Ltd has leased five acres of its industrial backup land to Arjun Refineries in order to set up an edible oil refining-cum-packaging facility. Reports stated that the strategic leasing model will save the land and also help in reducing startup costs. Along with it, the port-based refinery will significantly cut logistics costs for Arjun Refineries and will also give a company access to new markets in Maharashtra, North Karnataka, and Goa.

About the lease

Under the terms of the 30 years lease, the edible oil-making subsidiary of Arjun Refineries-- Arjun Indo Argo Oils Ltd will use the land to create a refinery and a packaging unit. In the first phase, the company will have a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, while in the second phase, it will ramp up to one lakh tonnes. The operations are set to start within the next two months.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Total cases rise to 74,281; FM announces 1st tranche of stimulus

Meanwhile, Angre Port will be supporting Arjun Indo Agro Oils in the import of raw materials, and the clearance and storage of cargo through a tank terminal which will have dedicated pipelines to the refinery. According to Executive Director of Angre Port Eshaan Lazarus, it is a win-win model for both parties as it generates revenue and cargo for the port while providing logistics support and cost control for Arjun Refineries.

He further added that they are currently in conversation with other industries as well who are keen to leverage their infrastructure and cargo transportation capabilities. "We will surely see some developments on this front in the near future. This is in line with our vision to promote the economic development of the Konkan region," he said.

Read: 6 migrant workers mowed down in UP by state transport bus; drunk driving suspected

About Angre Port

Angre Port-- a part of the 103-year-old Chowgule Group, is the most sheltered all-weather port in Konkan region of Maharashtra. It is a multi-purpose port that includes capabilities of handling bulk, break-bulk, liquid, project and containerised cargo.

Meanwhile, Arjun Refineries is a Kolhapur-based commodity processing company. The company operates in processing and selling edible oil made of soybean, cotton, coconut, groundnut and palm.

Read: US report indicates broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps

Read: 'Rs 20 lakh cr' package steps mark shift to credit support from liquidity support: NBFCs

(With ANI Inputs)