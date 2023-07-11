Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta's Shares Fall After Foxconn Pulls Out Of Chip-making Venture

Shares of Anil Agarwal's Vedanta ltd. fell over 2.5 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after Taiwan's Foxconn withdrew from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture. The joint venture between Vedanta and Foxconn struggled to find a technology partner to manufacture semiconductor chips used in mobile phones, refrigerators, and cars.

Foxconn, in a statement on Monday, said, "In order to explore more diverse development opportunities, according to mutual agreement, Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta."

Vedanta says it has lined up other partners

Vedanta responded to Foxconn's statement, saying that it is fully committed to the chip manufacturing project and that the company has lined up other partners.

"Vedanta is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project, and we have lined up other partners to set up India's first foundry," it said.

However, the company did not give details about the new partners.

Foxconn confident about India's semiconductor development

Foxconn said that it is confident about the direction of India's semiconductor development.

"We will continue to strongly support the government's 'Make In India' ambitions and establish a diversity of local partnerships that meet the needs of stakeholders," it said.

The company also said that it is working to remove the company's name from "what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta".

"Foxconn has no connection to the entity, and efforts to keep its original name will cause confusion for future stakeholders," Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) said.

"Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and Vedanta have worked hard to bring a great semiconductor idea to reality. It has been a fruitful experience that can position both companies strongly going forward," it added.

No impact on India's semiconductor ambitions

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology said that Foxconn's withdrawl will have no impact on India's semiconductor fabrication goals.

Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn had signed MoUs with the Gujarat government in September 2022 for setting up a semiconductor and display manufacturing plant in the state. It was planned with an investment of over Rs 1.54 lakh crore. They also signed a joint venture.

As of 9:50 am, shares of the metals-to-oil conglomerate were trading at Rs 278.15, 1.45 per cent lower than the previous day's close of Rs 282.25 on the NSE.