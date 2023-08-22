Anil Agarwal Recollects His Early Days In Mumbai, Ecourages People To Empower Entrepreneur

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared his journey to becoming an entrepreneur, in a post on LinkedIn. He said that he had a tough time when he first arrived in Mumbai.

"I had very little, but I always knew I wanted to do something big. (At that time) many people helped me, sometimes with their words, sometimes with...small actions - from (the local tea vendor who used to serve me tea) to sewadaar at Syndicate Bank who guided me when I needed a loan for my business," said Agarwal in his post.

Agarwal on his business dream

Anil Agarwal's Linkedin post | Image Credit: Linkedin

Agarwal said that the small gestures he received gave him confidence in accomplishing his dream of starting a business. He said that entrepreneurship can be a very lonely experience, encouraging people to empower entrepreneurs in their journey.

"(These small gestures) gave me confidence that my dream of a business (could) come true. (Whatever I am today) is only because of the people who came forward to empower me... Entrepreneurship can be a very lonely experience, and if you know someone who is on this journey, try to empower them in some way, (be it) big or small," he added.

'If others could achieve success, why not me?'

At the Republic Summit in April, Agarwal shared insights into his journey building a successful enterprise worth $35 billion (Rs 2.9 lakh crore).

Reflecting on his path to elevating his company to significant heights, Aggarwal said that individuals of Indian origin are making strides in various sectors globally.

"I emerged from a modest upbringing but always harboured lofty ambitions. The idea that if others could achieve success, why not me, always resonated with me. I lacked influential connections and had to navigate a space where one's background wasn't a limiting factor. Upon landing at Heathrow Airport, I made the decisive choice to list my company there," he said.