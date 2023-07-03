Anil Ambani Appears Before ED In Fresh FEMA Case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, sources told Republic.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

The ED had accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA.

Yes Bank loans to Anil Ambani companies

Firms of Anil Ambani received over Rs 12,800 crore from Yes Bank which turned into bad loans.

The ED was probed if kickbacks were paid to Yes Bank founder Kapoor and his family members by Reliance Group in exchange of getting the amount of Rs 12,800 crore.

In a statement to media, the Reliance Group had then said, "Anil Ambani reiterated that the Reliance Group’s entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and transacted in the ordinary course of business. All transactions between the Reliance Group and Yes Bank are in compliance with the law and financial regulations."

The statement further added, "Ambani also clarified to the agency that Reliance Group has no direct or indirect exposure to Rana Kapoor or his wife or daughters, or any entities controlled by Rana Kapoor or his family. Reliance Group is committed to honour repayments of all its borrowings from Yes Bank through its various asset monetisation programmes."

(With PTI inputs)