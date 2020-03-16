BREAKING: Corporate India In Shock, Anil Ambani Desperately Tries To Avoid ED

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a second summons to Reliance Capital boss Anil Ambani. The fresh summons to Anil Ambani is for a personal appearance on Thursday. Anil Ambani has been trying to avoid a personal appearance before the ED claiming that he is not well.

Details of Anil Ambani's illness are not known. But sources at the agency say that the son of Dhirubhai Ambani is trying to avoid the questioning by the ED. Sources also say that there is incriminating information linking Ambani's companies to Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and the controversial ex-Yes Bank's boss' family members.

On Friday, on his 10pm debate, Repulbic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had raised questions about the propriety of Yes Bank loans to Anil Ambani who has declared himself 'bankrupt'.

Anil Ambani summoned

Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others. Replying to this, Anil Ambani has filed an adjournment application and has sought more time to appear before the ED, officials said.

The officials said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are among the big entities whose loans allegedly went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank. It is understood that Ambani has sought exemption on health grounds from the agency and he may be issued a new date.