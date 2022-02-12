Last Updated:

Anil Ambani, Reliance Home Finance And 3 Others Restrained From Securities Market By SEBI

Anil Ambani is barred from market over misuse of funds of Reliance Home Finance, for which its then auditors PwC had refused to sign the annual accounts.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Anil Ambani, SEBI

Image: PTI/Shutterstock


In an interim order, Stock market regulator SEBI on Friday restrained Reliance Home Finance, its promotor Anil Ambani and 3 others from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders. The order further states that Anil Ambani is also restrained from associating with any intermediary registered with SEBI, any listed public company, or acting as Directors/promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public, till further orders. 

The three other individuals are Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar and Pinkesh R Shah.

SEBI's order on Anil Ambani:

In a 100-page interim order, the regulator also restrained the individuals from "associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders."

Why Anil Ambani and associates are barred from market? 

The case is linked to misuse of funds of Reliance Home Finance, for which its then auditors PriceWaterhouse & Co (PwC) had refused to sign the annual accounts and then resigned. Additionally, the regulator had also received multiple fraud monitoring refunds from banks stating funds borrowed by RHFL were used towards repayment of loans etc. The order also mentions that when an investigation was initiated behind the allegations by the banks, it was found that most of the accusations were true. 

READ | Reliance Infrastructure to raise up to Rs 550 cr from Anil Ambani group, Varde Investment

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Anil Ambani tells UK Court he 'sold jewellery for legal fees'; took loans from mother, son
READ | UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay USD 717mn to Chinese banks
READ | Hours after interrogation, ED summons Reliance Group chief Anil Ambani again on March 30
READ | Anil Ambani appears at ED in money-laundering probe against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Tags: Anil Ambani, SEBI, Reliance
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND