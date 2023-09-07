Anupam Rasayan's Board Appoints Gopal Agrawal As CEO Effective September 11

Anupam Rasayan CEO appointment: Chemical manufacturer Anupam Rasayan has appointed Gopal Agrawal as the CEO of the company effective September 11, the company said in an exchange filing. The company has also appointed Ashish Gupta as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective September 7.

"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, September 7, 2023, has approved the appointment of Gopal Agrawal as Chief Executive Officer and designated him as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from September 11, 2023," said the company in an exhibit filing.

In a separate filing the same day, the company also said, "We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company…has approved the appointment of Ashish Gupta as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company with immediate effect. Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Deputy Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.”

Who is Gopal Agrawal?

According to the company, Gopal Agrawal is a qualified Chartered Accountant with nearly 22 years of experience successfully spearheading over 200 transactions across sectors and geographies globally involving private equity raises and mergers and acquisitions of several billion US Dollars with domestic and international clients. He has worked extensively on mergers and acquisitions, partnering with investment bankers across Japan, Europe, the UK, and the US, and is a highly regarded banker in the India-Japan corridor.

His core specialisation, among others, has been industrial and manufacturing in general. Gopal Agrawal was Managing Director and Head of the Investment Banking Business at Edelweiss. He was responsible for devising and executing the growth strategies, capitalisation, and restructuring for Indian corporates and MNCs globally and was a member of the Core Management Committee of the Edelweiss Group.

Before joining Edelweiss, Gopal Agrawal was a partner at Singhi Advisors. Prior to that, he worked with Ernst & Young and Mahajan & Aibara. In the initial part of his career, he worked on the management consulting side, which included work on supply chain management, operational excellence, cost optimisation, manpower rationalisation, and performance improvement for clients like Unilever, Pfizer, BASF, and Raymond Group.

Financial performance

The chemical manufacturer reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The company's net profit rose by 24.52 per cent, reaching Rs 52.25 crore in the April-June period of the 2023-24 fiscal year, compared to Rs 41.96 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

The strong performance was attributed to robust revenue growth during the quarter. Total income on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 398.76 crore in the April 2023-24 quarter, up from Rs 334.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This positive financial result indicates improved profitability and revenue for Anupam Rasayan during the specified quarter.