Anurag Thakur Says Union Budget 2023 Is 'Budget Of Happiness'; Slams Opposition's Critique

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, came out strongly in support of the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Wednesday morning, February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called this year's Union Budget the first budget of Amrit Kaal. Thakur, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, said the Amrit Kaal Budget is for a transforming India. "This budget is for everyone and is for happiness," he said.

Thakur, who is also the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, responded to the Opposition's criticism of the Union Budget and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done what the opposition could not manage to do in the last 40 years.

'When the opposition remove their glasses'

Anurag Thakur further said, "When the opposition remove their glasses, they will be able to see that the biggest capital outlay was done in this budget." The Union Minister responded to the criticism made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While Kejriwal said the Centre hasn't given anything to Delhi, Banerjee echoed the sentiment.

Responding to the criticism, Thakur explained how the Centre had reduced taxes on imports and on oil, which were not transferred by the state governments to their citizens. He gave the examples of Rajasthan and Telangana as two states who did not reduce their taxes.

Thakur was then asked to comment upon the criticism the opposition leaders were making about the seven objectives laid out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her speech. Responding to these attacks, Thakur gave examples of the development the BJP government had done in the northeast. He stated that the BJP government has developed infrastructure, railways, and other things in these northeastern states in just eight years which the opposition could not even achieve in the last 40 years.