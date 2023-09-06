Apollo Hospitals Partners With Google Cloud To Offer AI-powered Medical Consultations

Apollo Hospitals, a prominent healthcare provider, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to introduce AI-driven telemedicine and online doctor consultation services across India.

Through its digital platform, Apollo 24/7, the healthcare giant aims to elevate the healthcare experience for users by offering services such as home delivery of medications and enhanced clinical decision-making capabilities.

What will the collaboration include?

This collaboration between Apollo Hospitals and Google Cloud will encompass several key elements, including the development of an AI-powered clinical decision support system, the AskApollo patient-facing service, the establishment of a highly scalable, modernised cloud platform for Apollo 24/7, and the dissemination of trustworthy healthcare information.

Apollo Hospitals' Vice-Chairperson, Shobana Kamineni, highlighted the critical issue of timely and accurate health information accessibility in India. She expressed optimism that their partnership with Google Cloud would address this challenge through various collaborative efforts.

Referring to a study by McKinsey & Company, which revealed the uneven distribution of healthcare facilities with a concentration in urban areas, Kamineni emphasised the potential of technology to bridge the healthcare access gap, particularly in underserved rural areas.

Kamineni stated that Apollo's wealth of expertise, data, and hospital network would usher in a new era of precise and compassionate clinical decision-making, driven by medical-grade generative AI. She also noted that AskApollo represents the fusion of technology and compassion, poised to revolutionise patient care.

(With PTI Inputs)