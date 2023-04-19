Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet PM Modi, Likely To Talk About Jobs, IPhone Production In India

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday, during his visit to India for the launch of the first Apple retail store in the country. The newly opened Apple BKC store in Mumbai, located in the scenic Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex, was opened to the public on Tuesday. The second retail store, Apple Saket, will be launched on Thursday (Apple 20) at the Select City Walk Mall in the national capital, New Delhi.

“India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history,” Tim Cook had said in a statement earlier. After arriving in Mumbai, Cook had a meeting with the Ambani family, as well as several Bollywood celebrities, such as Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and music maestro A.R. Rehman.

A long time coming

For over 25 years, the tech giant has been present in India, selling its products through authorised retailers and a website that was launched a few years ago. However, its efforts to open a flagship store were postponed due to regulatory challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing data from Counterpoint, AP reported that between 2020 and 2022, the Silicon Valley company managed to increase its market share in the smartphone market in India from around 2% to 6%. Despite the increase in market share, the high cost of the iPhone remains a significant barrier for the majority of Indians.

Consequently, iPhone sales in the country have been driven by the relatively small group of upper-middle-class and wealthy individuals with disposable incomes. This segment of buyers is reportedly growing. Counterpoint data suggested that Apple has taken over 65% of the "premium" smartphone market in India, which includes devices priced at 30,000 rupees ($360) and above.

Apple announces major manufacturing plans for India

In September 2022, Apple made an announcement that it would commence the production of its iPhone 14 in India. This news was viewed as a success for PM Modi's administration, which has been pushing for an increase in local manufacturing since he took office in 2014.

Apple first started manufacturing in India in 2017 with its iPhone SE and has continued to assemble several other iPhone models in the country since then.

While most of Apple's smartphones and tablets are assembled by contractors with factories in China, the company has been exploring the possibility of moving some production to Southeast Asia or other locations due to repeated COVID-19 shutdowns that disrupted its global supply chain.

According to Counterpoint Research, India now manufactures almost 13 million iPhones annually, up from less than 5 million three years ago. However, this figure only represents about 6% of the iPhones produced globally and is still significantly lower than the number produced in China, which accounts for approximately 90% of iPhone manufacturing worldwide.