Apple, Samsung To Invest In SoftBank's Arm At IPO: Report 

Apple and Samsung Electronics will invest in SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm at its initial public offering (IPO), expected in September, Japan's Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

As per a June Reuters report, Arm was in talks with some ten companies, including Apple, Samsung, and Intel, with the aim of bringing on one or more anchor investors in the offering.

Arm was in talks to bring in US chip designer Nvidia last month as an anchor investor for the New York listing.

Apple, Samsung, Nvidia, and Intel all plan to invest in Arm as soon as it is listed on the market, as per a Nikkei report. The SoftBank-owned firm will officially apply to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing later this month, the newspaper said.

Arm plans to sell the chipmakers stakes for "a few percent each", the newspaper said.

SoftBank declined to comment. Apple, Nvidia, and Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Samsung also did not have an immediate comment.

Long-awaited IPO

The IPO is a potential windfall for Softbank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son's sprawling tech conglomerate.

SoftBank has been aiming for a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia collapsed last year over objections from antitrust regulators.

The US listing could garner around $8 billion to $10 billion, as per Reuters sources. SoftBank's chief financial officer gave no details on a listing date or fundraising goal, at an earnings briefing on Tuesday, but said that preparations were going "very smoothly".

SoftBank posted a surprise loss on Tuesday but said it was dipping its toes back into new investments after its Vision Fund unit returned to the black for the first time in six quarters.

(With Reuters inputs)