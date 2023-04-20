Apple To Open India's Second Retail Store In Delhi's Saket After Mumbai's BKC

Days after the inauguration of Apple’s first store in India in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the company will be opening its second store in the national capital on Thursday, April 20.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set to inaugurate the tech giant's second retail store, called the 'Apple Saket' in New Delhi on Thursday. ‘Apple Saket’ is located at the Select Citywalk Mall and will open for customers at 10:00 am.

The Apple store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. According to sources, Apple said that the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

#WATCH | Delhi is all set to get its first Apple store with the opening scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April. The store located at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket will be India's second Apple store, after Mumbai's BKC which opened on April 18. pic.twitter.com/Raj61NRQyV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Apple's senior vice president of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien said, "We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket."

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” Apple said in a statement.

The statement further said, "For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. “Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions,” it added.

Tim Cook opened India’s first retail store of Apple in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, April 18. The store, situated at Ambani's Jio World Drive Mall opened after the company completed 25 years in the country. The move by the giant technology company also reflected its's future plans for the Indian market.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on his second leg of India visit. They exchanged views on diverse topics and highlighted the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.