Application Deadline For Higher Pension Ends Today, Here Is How To Do It Online

Monday, June 26, is the last day to submit applications for receiving higher pension based on your real basic salary, unless the labour ministry and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) opt to extend the deadline, as they have done on two previous occasions.

Currently, only 8.33 per cent of employee provident fund (EPF) contributions made by employers are directed towards the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, with the calculation based on a statutory limit of Rs 15,000 for the basic salary.

However, employees have the option to contribute a higher amount above their actual basic salary, potentially resulting in a much higher pension income. Applicants must complete the application process, despite concerns over the complicated procedure.

The EPFO has issued circulars explaining the process, eligibility criteria, and method of computing the higher pension. Nevertheless, many potential applicants are facing difficulties and seeking clarifications. The retirement funds body has received grievances and some individuals have expressed their struggles on Twitter. While there is a possibility of an extension, it is advisable to complete the process by the June 26 deadline.

"Two categories of employees and retirees are eligible to apply for a higher pension based on their actual salary, instead of the Rs 15,000 statutory limit in effect since September 1, 2014. Retirees who exercised the joint option with their employers before September 1, 2014, to claim a higher pension must apply for validation," Arpit Suri, Chartered Accountant & personal finance expert told Republic. "Those who retired before this date without selecting the higher pension option are not eligible to apply now. Employees who were members of the EPS prior to September 1, 2014, and are still in service can jointly apply for a higher pension." he added.



The EPFO's circular on June 14 states that the pension calculation will be linked to the date of commencement of the pension. For those who retired or began receiving pension payments before September 1, 2014, the pension will be based on the average monthly pay in the 12 months prior to retirement or exit from the pension fund. For those retiring or receiving pension payouts after this date, the pension will be calculated based on the average monthly pay during the 60 months immediately preceding retirement or exit from the pension fund.

According to the EPFO website, the dues calculated through the online calculator are approximate, and the authentic amount will be calculated by the concerned Regional Office of EPFO based on records. Consequently, employees and retirees must proceed with the application without a full understanding of the amount they need to transfer to EPS.

"Age and health status should also be considered, as surviving until the age of 75 is not guaranteed. In such cases, the spouse would be entitled to 50 per cent of the pension, while the balance directed towards EPS would not be returned to dependents. On the other hand, the PF corpus remains the property of the individual," Suri said.