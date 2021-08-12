Aptus Value Housing IPO Receives 37% Subscription On Day-2 Of Offer

The initial share sale of Aptus Value Housing Finance India has been subscribed by 37% on its second day of initial public offering on Wednesday. According to the data available with the exchanges, the IPO received bids for 2,06,36,700 shares against its 5,51,28,500 shares on offer. The subscription meant that the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 33% subscription, non-institutional investors 6% and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 54%. The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares. The three-day IPO has a price range of Rs 346-353 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,780 crore.

Aptus Value Housing Finance on Monday said it raised another Rs 834 crore from its anchor investors. The acquired funds from the fresh issue through the IPO will be used to augment the company's tier-1 capital requirements. Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers of the offer. According to the IPO watch, the shares of Aptus Value are being traded at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market at the current instant. This means that the trading price per share increased to the upper band of Rd 378, which is at least 7% higher than the previous upper band of the price, which was Rs 353.

What Is Aptus Value Housing?

A Chennai-based firm, Aptus Value Housing Finance is a retail-focused housing finance company that caters for affordable housing to either low-income customers or middle-income or self-employed customers in the lesser developed areas of India. Aptus is one of the biggest firms that provide housing finance in South India. They began their operation in 2010. The company has seen growth from a CAGR of 35% to double from Rs 2247.23 crore end of March 2019 to Rs 4067.76 crore end of March 2021. The company provided its services to 58,069 active loan accounts by the end of March 2021.

