Arnab Announces Republic Kannada With Major Asset Acquisition

Republic Media Network, the largest journalist-managed network in the world, has forayed into the Kannada news market by launching Republic Kannada. The move marks a significant milestone in the network's journey of bringing news with a national perspective to every corner of India. Republic Kannada wil be Republic Network’s fourth channel in six years since inception in 2017 and echoes Republic’s spirit of journalism.

Republic Media Network has acquired the entire broadcast news division of VRL News Media and Republic Kannada will be a fully-owned channel of the Republic Media Network and will be on-air very soon.

As part of the acquisition Republic Kannada will have 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, who are deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka, an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists, 73 cutting-edge in-house news production tools, an expansive newsroom, multiple studio spaces that span over a buzzing 28,000-square-foot facility in the heart of Bengaluru.

With the announcement of Republic Kannada, Republic Media Network has become the largest news network of the country. Republic Kannada will be fourth channel added to Republic Media Network’s quickly growing bouquet of broadcast operations over the last six years.

Republic is now among the top distributed news brands across India, reaching one in every four Indians with a cumulative TV reach of more than 438 million across India. In addition, even before its digital launch, Republic Media Network on YouTube alone records 6 billion impressions per month, and a reach of over 130 million on Meta, which makes the Network’s pure reach on the digital-social-video medium among the most expansive, Republic Media Network said.

"Republic Media Network is young and restless. We want to break through all language barriers and reach the people of India as widely and as quickly as we can. So, for the very first time, this Network has chosen to grow inorganically. Anand and Vijay Sankeshwar of the iconic VRL Group are people who we deeply respect and admire. We share the same Core values of Nationalism and Integrity. It is a privilege for us to welcome this valued channel they created with so much love in the Republic Media Network,” said Arnab Goswami, Editor-In-Chief, Republic Media Network.

On the rapid and landmark rise of Republic Media Network in just 6 years, Goswami said, “Republic Media Network is making history in every project it undertakes. We are destined to be the largest media organisation in India and by reaching approximately 438 million Indians on television alone we have achieved our target. However, we have a long way to go and our teams are working relentlessly to get there. The most important aspect of our growth is that it makes us the largest journalist owned and run news organisation in the world today. This is the most significant part of who we are and why the Republic Media Network is a household name across the country today.”