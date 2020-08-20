Arnab Goswami’s ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ No. 1 Again, Gets 99% More Share Than No. 2 Channel

Achieving an extraordinary feat, Republic TV's sister channel Republic Bharat has beaten Aaj Tak to become the most-watched Hindi news channel in India. The statistics entailed in both channels' performance combine to make Republic Media Network the most-watched news network in India.

Poochta Hai Bharat anchored by Arnab Goswami is the most-watched show at 7 pm with 22.86% viewership. It has 99.47% more viewership than Number Two Channel (News18 India) in the same timeslot. Aaj Tak trails at number 3 with less than half the viewership of Poochta Hai Bharat. This is as per latest ratings by BARC (1900-2000| NCCS ABC M 15+| HSM | Weekdays| Week 32’20)

Completing Republic Bharat's dominance at primetime, Mahabharat at 6 pm leads its timeslot with 16.96% viewership. It gets 21.83% viewership more than Aaj Tak - which has 13.92% viewership for that timeslot overall. (Source: BARC| NCCS ABC M 15+ | HSM Weekdays | Week 32’20 | Time: 1800-1900)

Here are the BARC Ratings for Republic Bharat overall (NCCS ABC M 15+ | HSM):

Weekly GTVTs (000s weekly impressions):

Republic Bharat: 92116

Aaj Tak: 89005

TV9 Bharatvarsh: 75586

India TV: 74243

News18 India: 65566

Market share (%):

Republic Bharat: 14.38%

Aaj Tak: 13.89%

TV9 Bharatvarsh: 11.9%

India TV: 11.59%

News18 India: 10.23%

Republic Media Network's dominance in prime-time

Alongside the stellar achievement on Republic Bharat, The Debate with Arnab Goswami on Repblic has cemented its position during Super Prime Time on Indian News television. With 74 percent viewership in the 9 pm-10 pm timeslot, The Debate has extended its lead to the next distant competitor in the list which has merely 12.6 percent viewership. This is as per the latest weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for Week 32 (August 8 to 14, 2020).

#RepublicNumber1 | The Debate with Arnab Goswami at 9 pm has recorded a whopping 74% viewership. Thank you, viewers, for your trust, faith and support for our journalism @TimesNow @IndiaToday @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/gqIGbCxTm1 — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2020

