Arnab’s Debate At 9pm Records Whopping 74% Viewership; Times Now Slides Further To 11.8%

In a tremendous accomplishment in India's highly-competitive news media landscape, Republic TV, which has been the most-watched English news channel in the country since the first week of its launch in May 6, 2017, has crested an altogether new peak, garnering more viewership in the most recent BARC ratings than all the other English news channels combined.

Within this stellar achievement, The Debate with Arnab Goswami has cemented its position as the most-watched Super Prime Time show on Indian Television. With 73.2 percent viewership in the 9-11 pm timeband and 74% in the 9-10 pm band, The Debate has widened the gap to the rest in the list, with the second-placed channel at only 11.8% percent. This is as per the latest weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for Week 32 (August 8 to 14, 2020).

To be specific, the Debate with Arnab gets 480.95% more viewership than Times Now, it has 803.70% more viewership than India Today in the same timespace, in a resounding message that the nation watches Arnab at prime time.

Here are the figures (BARC | NCCS ABM 22+ | INDIA):

Market Share (%) 2100 - 2300

Republic TV: 73.2%

Times Now: 12.6%

India Today: 8.1%

CNN News18: 4.1%

NewsX: 1.2%

NDTV 24x7: 0.9%

Market Share (%) 2100 - 2200

Republic TV: 74.1%

Times Now: 11.8%

India Today: 8.6%

CNN News18: 4.3%

NDTV 24x7: 0.8%

NewsX: 0.4%

Market Share (%) 2200 - 2300

Republic TV: 72.2%

Times Now: 13.4%

India Today: 7.5%

CNN News18: 3.9%

NewsX: 2.0%

NDTV 24x7: 1.0%

Republic Bharat the most-watched Hindi News Channel

Republic Media Network has also accomplished a historic feat as Republic TV's sister channel Republic Bharat has beaten Aaj Tak to become the most watch Hindi news channel in India. The statistics entailed in both channels' performance are extraordinary and together result in the Republic Media Network being the Number 1 media network in the country.