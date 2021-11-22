As Airtel Maintains Growth Momentum, Jio Loses Over 1.9 Cr Users In Sept: TRAI Data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) on Monday informed that Reliance Jio has lost around 1.9 crores, wireless subscribers, in the month of September, whereas Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh subscribers around the same time. The TRAI also announced the total wireless subscribers have decreased from 1.18 billion in August to 1.16 billion at the end of September, registering a monthly decline of 1.74%.

In an official data released, the TRAI stated, "Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,186.72 million at the end of August-21 to 1,166.02 million at the end of September-21, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.74%. Wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased from 650.39 million at the end of August 21 to 637.89 million at the end of September-21 and wireless subscriptions in rural areas also decreased from 536.33 million to 528.13 million during the same period. Monthly decline rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -1.92% and -1.53% respectively."

Jio tops 4G chart in download speed

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 21.9 megabits per second among 4G service providers in October, according to the data published by telecom regulator TRAI. However, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea network have been continuously recording an increase in data download speed thereby reducing the gap with the Jio network.

After a marginal dip in 4G data download speed, the Jio network in October resumed the speed level of 21.9 Mbps it had recorded in June, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL) have registered close to two and half times jump in data download speed on their network. Airtel 4G data download speed increased to 13.2 Mbps in October from 5 Mbps in June and VIL 4G speed increased to 15.6 Mbps from 6.5 Mbps during the five months.

The download speed helps consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send or share pictures or videos to their contacts. Similarly, Airtel and the Jio network also recorded their five-month high of 5.2 Mbps and 6.4 Mbps 4G data upload speed in October. The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Image: PTI/Representative