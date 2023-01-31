Economic Survey 2023: Theme, Focus And Vision Of India's Annual Fiscal Plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamana presented Economic Survey 2023 before Parliament on Tuesday. According to the Economic Survey's baseline scenario, India's GDP growth is expected to be between 6 and 6.8% in FY24. For 2023–2024, nominal growth is expected to reach 11%. The survey stated that India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the next fiscal, despite warnings about above-target inflation, a widening current account deficit, and currency depreciation.

Economic Survey 2023's theme

The Recovery

The global economic shocks in the past were severe but spaced out in time. This changed in the third decade of this millennium. At least three shocks have hit the global economy since 2020. It all started with the pandemic-induced contraction of the global output, followed by the Russian-Ukraine conflict leading to a worldwide surge in inflation. Then, the central banks across economies led by the Federal Reserve responded with synchronised policy rate hikes to curb inflation. The rate hike by the US Fed drove capital into the US markets causing the US Dollar to appreciate against most currencies. This led to the widening of the Current Account Deficits (CAD) and increased inflationary pressures in net importing economies. The Indian economy, however, appears to have moved on after its encounter with the pandemic, staging a full recovery in FY22 ahead of many nations and positioning itself to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23. Yet in the current year, India has also faced the challenge of reining in inflation that the European strife accentuated. Measures taken by the government and RBI, along with the easing of global commodity prices, have finally managed to bring retail inflation below the RBI upper tolerance target in November 2022. However, the challenge of the depreciating rupee, although better performing than most other currencies, persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Fed. The widening of the CAD may also continue as global commodity prices remain elevated and the growth momentum of the Indian economy remains strong.

Economic Survey 2023's Focus

Along with forecasting India's economic growth for the next fiscal, the survey also presented the drivers of the growth in the coming years. It also said that the current account deficit (CAD) needs to be closely monitored. The economic survey said that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy are expected to play big roles in improving India's cost and export competitiveness in the years ahead.

Economic Survey 2023's Vision

Formalisation of Digital Public Infrastructure

India's improved balance sheets and digital infrastructure together will add anywhere between 50 - 100 basis points to India's potential GDP growth, which is what we were missing in the second decade of the millenium - Chief Economic Advisorhttps://t.co/A8gA9mt1XY — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2023

Credit Growth Remarkably High



Credit growth to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has been remarkably high, over 30.5 per cent, on average during Jan-Nov 2022.



Capital expenditure of the central government, which increased by 63.4 per cent in the first eight months of FY 23, was another growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year.

India's GDP growth is poised to do better in the remainder of the decade, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said Tuesday, January 31 after the Economic Survey 2022-23 released. The CEA highlighted how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pegged India's economic growth at 6.8% in Financial Year (FY) 23, 6.1% in FY24, and 6.8% in FY25.