As Foreign Delegation Arrives In J&K, LG Sinha Hopes Rs 70K Crore Investments In 6 Months

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said he is hopeful that Jammu and Kashmir will be getting more than 70 thousand crores of investment in the next six months. LG Sinha was replying to the question on the arrival of a delegation from the Gulf countries to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the Union Territory.

LG Sinha said, “I was told a 34-member high-level delegation had come from there. They are looking for avenues where investment can be made in Jammu and Kashmir. To date, we have sanctioned over 26,000 crore worth of proposals and also provided the land to the investors. And we are hopeful of getting an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in the next six months”.

He added, "Tomorrow, our industries department is organising a programme around 12 pm in this connection and I am hopeful that its good results will be witnessed by the people of J&K".

When asked in which sector they are planning to invest and whether the investment will be restricted to Kashmir or will be extended to Jammu as well, Sinha said, “It will be cleared tomorrow. It is going to take place in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir in different areas".

Foreign investors arrive in J&K

A group of 34 investors arrived in Srinagar yesterday (March 20) from the Gulf countries to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K along with the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other government officials will be showcasing investment opportunities with a focus on entrepreneurship, tourism and the hospitality sector.

The visit comes months after 'Jammu & Kashmir Week' at the Dubai expo led by LG Sinha where he had extended invitations personally to the visiting officials. The UT is aiming to attract new investments in industries and tourism by highlighting key opportunities and growth sectors in J&K to the delegation.

The delegation will also visit Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities in the Tourism and Hospitality sector. The programme schedule is in line with the initiatives taken by the Government of J&K towards creating favourable infrastructure for export promotion and an entrepreneurial friendly environment. There will be pitch presentations of several importers, exporters and start-ups in J&K along with an overview of the cottage and silk industries, product displays and artisan meats.

(Image: PTI)