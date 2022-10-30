As Gujarat Bags Tata-Airbus Project, Maharashtra CM Shinde Reveals PM Modi's Assurance

Facing criticism over Gujarat bagging the Tata-Airbus project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused the opposition of maligning his government. The opposition has accused the government of failing to protect the state's interest after losing big-ticket projects such as the Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant deal, a Bulk Drug Park, a Medical Device Park, and the Tata-Airbus facility. Addressing a rally in Nandurbar on Saturday, Shinde revealed that PM Modi had assured him of Maharashtra getting big-ticket projects in the near future. He also vowed to address the criticism with his work.

Eknath Shinde asserted, "They are maligning us. We will answer their criticism with our work. The Industries Minister is answering allegations that projects, factories and industries have gone to Gujarat with the timeline. I will also answer these claims at the appropriate time. This state is making efforts to ensure that projects should come to Maharashtra and the youths should get jobs. PM Modi also has given an assurance that Maharashtra will get big projects. Then, we will answer them."

Government hits out at MVA

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Tata-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military transport planes in Gujarat on Sunday. With the launch of this facility, India will become the 12th country with the capacity to manufacture such aircraft in the world. It will be utilised for the manufacturing of 40 C-195 aircraft for the Indian Air Force through a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain. This is being perceived as a key step towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

A day earlier, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant claimed that the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray did not take any decision on the Tata-Airbus project. He said, “No discussion was held by the (previous) government with regards to Airbus. I can say with responsibility there is no official mention at the government level with Airbus regarding the (aircraft) plant". Moreover, he pointed out that while none of the 74 MoUs signed during the erstwhile government's tenure took off, the Eknath Shinde-led government recently approved a proposal of a paper manufacturing plant worth Rs.25,638 crore.