As Pre-orders For Apple IPhone 15 Begin, Here's How Delhi Is Responding

Apple iPhone 15 pre-order: The pre-order for Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series began at 5:30 pm today, September 15, in India. Apple had, on Tuesday, launched the iPhone 15 series at the 'Wonderlust' event at Cupertino, California, while also launching Apple Watch Series 9. As pre-orders began in the evening, Apple-Authorised Premium Reseller Service Future World in Greater Kailash - 1, Delhi, saw a promising trend.

“There has been a 50-60 per cent drop in sales of iPhone 13 and 14 series. Booking for the iPhone 15 series started at 5:30 pm and within the first 10 minutes, we had 10 customers for the pre-order bookings. Even before that, we had been receiving numerous calls for the iPhone 15 series. Over the last two days, we have only made two sales of iPhone 14 Pro, which is significantly less than what we usually sell,” said, Deepak, Assistant Manager at Future World in GK-1.

Customers were also seen visiting the stores to enquire about the iPhone 15 series and whether it would be worth the upgrade. “I had come to check the iPhone 15 series, but I don’t think there is any upgrade. I usually upgrade after every two years and I have the iPhone 13,” a customer, who had visited the Future World in GK-1, told Republic on the condition of anonymity.

According to Amit Kumar, Manager at Future World Saket, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants had the highest number of pre bookings within the first hour. He said that the even the most expensive variant in iPhone 15 Pro Max - the 1 TB storage variant - was receiving a lot of demand from customers in the pre-order trend.

“Bookings are underway. Apple usually opens the sale at 5:30 pm in the evening on Fridays to generate more demand over the weekends. The Pro and Pro Max variants of iPhone 15 have the highest number of buyers, with the natural finish in both the variants being most preferred,” said Kumar.

Apple’s latest launch is all set to become available on September 22.

iPhone 15 series launched

The iPhone 15 lineup launched by Apple contains iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Of these, A16 Bionic chip-fitted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five colours, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. iPhone 15 will be available starting at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus would be available to users beginning at Rs 89,900. Both the phones will be available in three storage variants – 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which have been designed with titanium, will be available in four new finishes - black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. The price of iPhone 15 Pro will start from Rs 1,34,900, and offer four storage variants including 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, available in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage variants, will start from Rs 1,59,900.