Countering the allegations levelled by BharatPe board members, ex-co-founder Ashneer Grover took to social media to quell the company’s ‘hatred’ against him.

In a LinkedIn post, Shark Tank Sensation Ashneer Grover expressed that he was ‘appalled at the personal nature of the statement’ issued by the Fintech company to sack him. Grover argued that the company’s remarks against him have come through a ‘position of personal hatred and low thinking.’

'I indeed have a lavish lifestyle.....': Ashneer Grover retorts to allegations

He also retorted to the board’s allegations of him and his family members being involved in misconduct & abuse of the company’s fund for personal use to sustain a ‘lavish lifestyle.’ In the post, he had mentioned that the only lavish thing about him is ‘his dreams and ability to achieve them.’

“ I would also want to learn who among Amarchand, PWC and A&M has started doing an audit on ‘lavishness’ of one’s lifestyle? The only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds through hard work and enterprise,” he wrote in the post.

Further adding to support his argument, he revealed that during his official trips to US & UK he used to live at his friend’s place and didn’t hesitate to sleep on the floor, even when he could have stayed in a five-star hotel on the company’s expense.

“I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor. And this is when I am on the road in US and UK raising $370M Series E. And I have the right to stay in any lavish hotel and charge it on the company issued credit card in my pocket. Those who haven't built from scratch will never understand the Founder's Mentality,” Grover wrote.

He scornfully quipped that as a ‘shareholder of the company,’ he was worried about the value destruction and advised the board and the company to come back to business soon and recover speedily. His wrath for being removed from the fintech organisation didn’t end here, he added, “I think the Board needs to be reminded of $1M of secondary shares investors bought from me in Series C, $2.5M in Series D and $8.5M in Series E.”

This came in as BharatPe on Wednesday issued a statement removing Co-founder Grover from all posts held by him in the organization, following his resignation.

BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover from all posts

In the statement issued by the company, they have mentioned that they discovered ‘deplorable’ conduct of Grover and his family. BharatPe board members alleged that after intensive research they discovered that Grover’s family members and relatives were involved in ‘extensive misappropriation’ of the company’s fund.

"The board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe' s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," BharatePe said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fintech company had further alleged that Grover was involved in the creation of fake vendors using the app. They claimed that Grover & Family have siphoned a huge sum of money from the company’s account and abused the company’s expense to ‘fund their lavish lifestyle.’

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover tendered his resignation as MD and director of the fintech company on Monday, March 01. Having been engaged in a battle with the board of BharatPe, Grover resigned only days after his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation. Grover recently lost an arbitration that he had filed against the company's investigation against him, with an emergency arbitrator holding that there was no ground to stop governance review at the fintech firm.

(With PTI Inputs)