Ashneer Grover Asks BharatPe CEO Has BMW Z4 'and I Can't Afford 2nd Hand Porsche?'

Shunned founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover cut down to size the company's Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer on Sunday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Grover outlined how Sameer had purchased the first hand BMW Z4 Convertible sports car 'being an employee', while he 'being the founder' was questioned for a second hand Porsche. He called it all 'ironic'.

The Shark Tank judge's reaction comes after reports started doing the rounds that the sacked managing director and co-founder of the fintech startup had bought a Porsche. Retaliating to the same, Ashneer Grover wrote on Twitter, "I am proud Suhail Sameer that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy a BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I’ve made my employees’ dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as an employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can’t even afford a 2nd hand, Porsche. Touché !! (sic)"

I am proud @SuhailSameer14 that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I’ve made my employees’ dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can’t even afford a 2nd hand Porsche. Touché !! pic.twitter.com/D0gUdXcCfn — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

The reports, which discussed elaborately Ashneer Grover's gradually increasing lavish lifestyle, claimed the co-founder of fintech startup spent almost a crore ($1,30,000) on a dining room table. In a separate tweet, he mocked the claim by asking if it was a 'space rocket' or a 'time machine', and made it clear that he neither holds the Guinness World Record for most expensive dining table nor intends to, in the future. He warned the media against believing the 'lies' being spread by 'undisclosed sources of BhrataPe unless they wanted to lose their credibility'.

"It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1 : Lavishness - 0," Grover wrote.

Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them. pic.twitter.com/kdONGiMN0Z — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

'The only thing lavish about me is my dreams'

Earlier this month, the board of the BharatPe sacked Grover from all positions — including his title as the founder of the fintech firm. His wife Madhuri Grover was sacked last month. The company accused the Grover family of "extensive misappropriation" of company funds. "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account," it had said in a statement.

Labelling his ouster as a result of 'vested interests', the Shark Tank India judge had claimed that the only thing lavish about him was his 'dream and ability to achieve them' against all odds 'through hard work and enterprise'. "I hope the Board can get back to working soon- I as a share holder am worried about the value destruction," he had written on LinkedIn.