Ashneer Grover Attacks Bharatpe CEO Over Gold Loan Vertical Project; Calls It His Plan

BharatPe's former Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashneer Grover recently accused the merchant payments platform's CEO Suhail Sameer of taking credit for the gold load vertical Grover had launched. According to Business Insider, the entrepreneur has mentioned that he has hired Nikhilesh Govil, who is the head of BharatPe's gold loan division, nearly a year ago, to launch and scale up this vertical.

The report suggests Ashneer Grover has also claimed that the vertical was launched by him and Nikhilesh six months back, and expanded to three cities- Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Reportedly, Grover has stated that BharatPe has 'peddled another lie that they have launched Gold Loan under Suhail'. He said that he brought his ex-colleague from Kotak, PCJ, Nikhilesh one year ago to build the Gold Loan business. "Suhail had no contribution (sic) and is selling lies as he hasn't been able to launch even things which I had planned in the last 3 months," Business Insider quoted Grover saying.

BharatPe announces gold loan business

For the unversed, BharatPe announced its gold loan vertical for their merchant partners on Monday. This marks their entry in the secured loans category. The company was earlier working in the unsecured loans category by offering collateral-free loans. BharatPe has teamed up with Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-approved non-banking financial companies (NBFC) to offer gold loans up to Rs 20 lakhs. In a statement, the company had noted that it has already launched the gold loan offering in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The company now aims to scale the products to 20 cities by the end of this year. It plans to facilitate disbursals of Rs 500 crore by the end of 2022, at an interest rate of 0.39% per month. The process of application for the loan is completely digital and the loan is disbursed within 30 minutes of the completion of the process.