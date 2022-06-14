Ashneer Grover Celebrates 40th Birthday By Announcing Third Unicorn; 'It's Time...'

Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, who is known for his engaging social media posts, has made headliens yet again. The Indian entrepreneur, who is celebrating his 40th birthday on Tuesday, May 14, announced that he is ready for his "third unicorn." Notably, Grover has previously been a vital member of known Indian unicorns such as BharatPe and Grofers. While he was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Grofers, he later co-founded BharatPe.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Grover shared an image of himself and said that he has some "unfinished business" and it is time to "disrupt another sector"

"Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !!", he tweeted.

Responding to his post, several Twitter users came forward to wish Grover on his birthday and further applauded him for his thoughts. One netizen wrote, "Happy B’day Ashneer…No one can contest the fact that you are and always will be a game changer. More power to you", while another one wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ashneer, You will definitely create another unicorn, more power to you."

"Happy birthday Ashneer. May you create more unicorns and more jobs. Looking forward to another session of twitter space soon", another user wrote.

Ashneer Grover's stints with unicorns

One of the judges on Shark Tank India and an Indian entrepreneur by profession, Ashneer Grover is known for his stints in the Indian startup sector. Grover, who kickstarted his career by working in Kotak Investment Banking and later with the American Express, joined Grofers (now known as Blinkit) as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). After remaining associated with Grofers from 2015 to 2017, he joined PC Jeweller Ltd and worked till October 2018.

However, it was after that that he left the job and co-founded BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani. After being on the board of the company for years, Grover recently got into controversy and had an ugly fallout from the company. He was also relieved of all the duties entrusted to him.

Image: Twitter/@AshneerGrover