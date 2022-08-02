Have you ever met or seen your doppelganger? Well, Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover believes he has definitely seen his lookalike. In a recent viral video on social media, the former MD of BharatPe was 'found' singing kirtans in Vrindavan. Or wait, was he really Ashneeer Grover, or a person who resembled the entrepreneur?

A viral video uploaded on Instagram showed a man who looks exactly like the Shark Tank India judge, who earned immense fame for his sarcastic comments towards budding entrepreneurs in the show. The man in the video can be seen singing and clapping enthusiastically during a kirtan gathering at ISKCON temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan. The text insert on the video read, 'Found Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank doing kirtan at ISKCON Vrindavan."

While the internet was going gaga about the video, Grover too could not keep calm. Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old shared the video on his official handle and wrote, "Hey doppelganger! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai! Super fun!! (Brother is doing kirtan with as much fun as I have in doing business)"

Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! pic.twitter.com/ltMwuRbfS1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 2, 2022

Since being shared the video has garnered thousands of views and likes.

Internet reacts with 'ye sab dogla pan hai'

As the video went viral, many social media users shared their responses in the comments section. "Ye sab dogla pan hai," wrote one user, referring to his viral line in the show, which translates to 'this is double standards.' "Ashneer Grover 2.0," another said. "Ashneer after joining bharat pay again (sic)," commented third.

