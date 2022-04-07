Ashneer Grover Takes Dig At BharatPe Board Over 1st Quarter Results; 'ab Nani Yaad Aayegi'

On Thursday, founder and former managing director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover retaliated against Rajnish Kumar, the fintech company's chairman, and Suhail Sameer, the company's chief executive officer (CEO), almost a month after his exit from the board. Grover moved to social media to express his displeasure with BharatPe's first-quarter statistics under the current leadership. He stated on Twitter, "So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and ‘maximum cash burn' under the able (sic) guidance of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer."

Drawing sharp criticism and commenting on first quarter results of BharatPe under the guidance of Rajnish Kumar (BharatPe Chairman) and Suhail Sameer (BharatPe CEO), Ashneer said, “Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai! Ab Nani yaad aayegi-markets are the ultimate test and truth”. (Snatching away the keys and running a corner shop are two completely different skills).

Ashneer Grover accused of Misappropriation of funds

Grover was ousted from all roles by the BharatPe board last month after an audit report revealed major governance violations during his tenure. "Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company as a result of his misdeeds," the board stated in a statement. Grover resigned as managing director and a director on the company's board of directors the day before, following a two-month-long controversy.

Grover, who plays a "shark" on the Indian version of Shark Tank, made headlines earlier this year after an audio clip of him allegedly assaulting a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee went viral. The ex-BharatPe managing director claimed in a tweet shortly after the phone call went public that the tape was fictitious. However, the tweet was eventually removed. As a result, Ashneer Grover and his wife were accused of using "inappropriate language" against their staff by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Grover took a "voluntary leave" of absence till the end of March after the event on January 19. However, he was expected to be back "on or before April 1."

After ten days, the BharatPe Board declared that an independent audit of its internal processes and systems would be conducted, which eventually revealed discrepancies in vendor relations. On the other hand, Ashneer Grover has repeatedly claimed that the governance assessment was tainted by prejudice. On March 1, Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's co-founder and managing director, resigned from the company and its board of directors, citing misappropriation of funds.

Image: ANI